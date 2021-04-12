South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

SSB opened at $79.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.81 and its 200-day moving average is $71.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. South State has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $363.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that South State will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $454,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock worth $4,531,377. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the 4th quarter valued at $45,749,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the 4th quarter valued at $54,817,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South State by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the 4th quarter valued at $2,024,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

