Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 886,244 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,418 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines comprises about 0.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.15% of Southwest Airlines worth $54,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,467 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $4,325,000. Q Capital Solutions acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,921 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $63.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $64.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

