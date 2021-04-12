Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Raised to $71.00 at Raymond James

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the airline’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $63.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,393 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

