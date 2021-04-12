Spaceswap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $159,336.00 (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Spaceswap coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000561 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Spaceswap has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $159,336.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spaceswap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00067958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.34 or 0.00281795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.51 or 0.00709749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,175.00 or 1.00137347 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $597.69 or 0.00994614 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Spaceswap Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,491,248 coins and its circulating supply is 5,465,519 coins. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Spaceswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spaceswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spaceswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spaceswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.