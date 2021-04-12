SparksPay (SPK) Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $37,224.28 and $21.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009121 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,760,591 coins and its circulating supply is 9,669,779 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.