SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 1.9% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIA stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $336.99. The stock had a trading volume of 303,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,615. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.39 and its 200-day moving average is $308.18. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $228.30 and a 52-week high of $338.08.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

