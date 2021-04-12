SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 821,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,319 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.11% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $28,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,613,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 45,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $603,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $35.32 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.85.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

