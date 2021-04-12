SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Novak Financial Planning LLC

Novak Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 4.6% of Novak Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Novak Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $163.27 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

