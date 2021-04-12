SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,401 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,534,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,169,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,974,000 after buying an additional 691,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,247,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.53. 21,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,587. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average is $41.93.

