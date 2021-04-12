SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,956 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,135,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,771 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 2,427,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,530,000 after acquiring an additional 532,000 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,082,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,199 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,496,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,518,000 after acquiring an additional 59,123 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 141,754.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,372 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,818. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $49.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average of $43.60.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.