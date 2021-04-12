SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Purchased by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 6.2% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned 0.56% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $17,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 472,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,025,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,875 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 52,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,082. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $30.74.

