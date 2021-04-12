SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 879,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,683 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $27,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 472,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,025,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,099,000 after buying an additional 3,153,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $30.74.

