SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Increased by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $48.39. 68,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,193. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average is $43.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

