SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,819 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.90% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $28,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000.

SLY stock opened at $94.90 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $99.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

