Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the March 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SPMTF stock remained flat at $$0.12 during midday trading on Monday. 506,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,114. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. Spearmint Resources has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.36.
About Spearmint Resources
Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Spearmint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spearmint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.