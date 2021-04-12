Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the March 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SPMTF stock remained flat at $$0.12 during midday trading on Monday. 506,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,114. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. Spearmint Resources has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.36.

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its projects include the Escape Lake North PGM project that covers an of 4,000 contiguous acres in Ontario; the Case Lake South Cesium prospect consisting of 5,000 contiguous acres in Ontario; the River Valley East Platinum-Palladium prospect covering approximately 4,700 contiguous acres in Ontario; the Perron-East Gold prospects comprising 6 mineral claim blocks covering approximately 10,910 acres located in the Abitibi greenstone belt of northwestern Quebec; the Chibougamau Vanadium prospect covering 15,493 contiguous acres located in the direct vicinity of Lac Chibougamau, Quebec; and the Clayton Valley Lithium prospects comprising 2 claim blocks totaling 1,160 acres in Nevada.

