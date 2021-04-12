Spectrecoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00060322 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00057218 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.43 or 0.00369201 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000566 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000582 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003090 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.