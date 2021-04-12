Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Andrew Heath Purchases 4 Shares

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) insider Andrew Heath bought 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,407 ($44.51) per share, with a total value of £136.28 ($178.05).

LON SXS traded down GBX 49 ($0.64) on Monday, hitting GBX 3,329 ($43.49). 159,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,663. The firm has a market cap of £3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,209.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,887.95. Spectris plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,499 ($45.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 46.50 ($0.61) per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.46%.

SXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,858.75 ($37.35).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

