Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.80

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.80 and last traded at $90.76, with a volume of 374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.52.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.35.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

