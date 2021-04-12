Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.80

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.80 and last traded at $90.76, with a volume of 374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.52.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.35.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
Spectrum Brands Company Profile (NYSE:SPB)
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.