SPINDLE Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $619,735.48 and $578.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,535.70 or 0.99945134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00037596 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.76 or 0.00470147 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.17 or 0.00322228 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.63 or 0.00740687 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00106683 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004581 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.