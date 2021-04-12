Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Stake Lessened by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $47.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

SPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

