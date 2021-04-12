Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.75.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

NYSE SPR opened at $47.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after buying an additional 61,820 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 506,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after buying an additional 144,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.