Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Spirit Realty Capital posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $43.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -548.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

