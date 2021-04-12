Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,152 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Spotify Technology worth $35,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,365,000 after buying an additional 1,880,170 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,840,000 after purchasing an additional 864,572 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,063,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,645,000 after purchasing an additional 354,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,018,000 after purchasing an additional 246,990 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 811,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,225,000 after purchasing an additional 228,917 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nordea Equity Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.25.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $279.20 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $128.03 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.54 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.90.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

