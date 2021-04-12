Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $27,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 80,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 44,785 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 448,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 61,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $871,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $17.78 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

