SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,408 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.94% of SPX worth $47,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,735 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPX by 28.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPX by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of SPX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $60.10 on Monday. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $31.12 and a 1 year high of $62.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.30.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

