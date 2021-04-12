Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Truist increased their target price on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $261.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a PE ratio of 415.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.12. Square has a 12-month low of $56.12 and a 12-month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.64, for a total transaction of $2,266,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,239,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.72, for a total value of $45,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at $45,749,606.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,172,260 shares of company stock worth $270,283,936. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 33,045.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,618,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after buying an additional 1,149,672 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,909,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

