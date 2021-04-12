SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.27

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.27 and last traded at $74.02, with a volume of 16146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.43.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.20.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 19,527 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 307,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

