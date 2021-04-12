SSE (SSEZY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SSE (OTCMKTS: SSEZY):

4/10/2021 – SSE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2021 – SSE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2021 – SSE had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/23/2021 – SSE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/24/2021 – SSE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. "

2/15/2021 – SSE was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

SSEZY traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $21.13. 29,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,763. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97. SSE plc has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

