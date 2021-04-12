Stably USD (USDS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,235.00

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Stably USD has a market cap of $756,175.01 and approximately $7,235.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stably USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00053868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00019891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00085963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.37 or 0.00639909 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00041398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00034134 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,723,948 coins and its circulating supply is 756,317 coins. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

