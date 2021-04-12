Stack Financial Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stack Financial Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Medtronic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 9.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 29.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 26.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $122.00 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $122.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.69 and a 200-day moving average of $113.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.78.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

