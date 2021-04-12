Stack Financial Management Inc Has $15.03 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $15,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,464,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 428,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,652,000 after buying an additional 229,868 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,880,000 after acquiring an additional 501,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $169.55 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $73.73 and a 52-week high of $169.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.59 and its 200 day moving average is $145.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

