Stack Financial Management Inc Has $20.07 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.7% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. United Bank raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 58.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $135.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.23. The firm has a market cap of $213.54 billion, a PE ratio of 77.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.71 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.