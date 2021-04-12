Stack Financial Management Inc Has $41.23 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stack Financial Management Inc lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,326 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 3.5% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $41,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after acquiring an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,116,987,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.04.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $113.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.95. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.35 and a twelve month high of $113.96. The company has a market capitalization of $133.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

