Stack Financial Management Inc Purchases 7,931 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.49 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.03.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

