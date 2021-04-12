Stacks (STX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $53.71 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00003650 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $2.38 billion and approximately $53.71 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00066776 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.78 or 0.00272744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00024420 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010450 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00052846 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002440 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,087,239,006 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

