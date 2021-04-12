Stafi (FIS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.21 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Stafi coin can now be bought for approximately $3.52 or 0.00005855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stafi has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Stafi has a market capitalization of $39.43 million and $6.21 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00057055 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.33 or 0.00368694 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00027170 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011055 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003713 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded up 124.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00016985 BTC.

About Stafi

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

