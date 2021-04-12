STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,410 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.64% of STAG Industrial worth $31,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 112.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 353,820 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

NYSE:STAG opened at $34.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.80%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.