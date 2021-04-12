STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.27

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.27 and last traded at $35.24, with a volume of 907865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

STAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in STAG Industrial by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,199 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,150,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,269,000 after purchasing an additional 790,910 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 236,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 40,156 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

