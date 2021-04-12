Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.50

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 28 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

SAGKF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

