Stakenet (XSN) Price Reaches $0.52

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Stakenet has a total market cap of $59.77 million and $147,502.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.06 or 0.00462472 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001131 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.05 or 0.00240454 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00029208 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,308.53 or 0.03853451 BTC.

About Stakenet

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 119,303,123 coins and its circulating supply is 115,764,085 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

