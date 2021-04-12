Staker (STR) Trading Down 35.9% Over Last 7 Days

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded down 45.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. Staker has a market capitalization of $7,124.26 and $5.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Staker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Staker has traded down 35.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00053825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00019895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00086084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.96 or 0.00637138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00041794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00034166 BTC.

Staker Profile

STR is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2021. Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Staker’s official website is staker.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

