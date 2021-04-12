Stakinglab 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $1,962.77 and approximately $2.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00031188 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000103 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.