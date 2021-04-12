Stakinglab (LABX) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $1,715.31 and approximately $141.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00032767 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004812 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 239.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001622 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

