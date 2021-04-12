Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) PT Raised to GBX 670

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price objective increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 594 ($7.76) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 517.55 ($6.76).

LON STAN opened at GBX 492 ($6.43) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 492.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 448.48. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 519.80 ($6.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.80.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

