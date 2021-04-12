Standard Chartered’s (SCBFY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.92. 2,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,567. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $14.77.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.