Standard Chartered’s (SCBFY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Standard Chartered stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.92. 2,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,567. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $14.77.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.