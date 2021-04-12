Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Shares Down 4.7%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STLHF) fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.83. 193,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 304,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Standard Lithium in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

