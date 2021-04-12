Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will report $163.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.80 million and the highest is $165.40 million. Standex International reported sales of $155.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $638.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $640.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $664.58 million, with estimates ranging from $664.00 million to $665.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $156.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of SXI opened at $96.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75. Standex International has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $108.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In other news, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $52,687.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,949 shares in the company, valued at $476,687.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $242,996.70. Insiders sold 5,217 shares of company stock worth $485,684 over the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Standex International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Standex International during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Standex International during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Standex International by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Standex International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

