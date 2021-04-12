Stantec (NYSE:STN) Trading Up 3.2%

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN)’s stock price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.67 and last traded at $45.67. Approximately 2,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 78,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stantec from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Stantec from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stantec from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Stantec from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1319 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STN. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,854,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,385,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,677,000 after acquiring an additional 677,022 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 699,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,884,000 after acquiring an additional 381,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after acquiring an additional 323,613 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

