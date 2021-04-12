Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.04.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.19. 198,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,422,692. The company has a market cap of $133.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.35 and a 1 year high of $113.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.