Starname Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Starname coin can now be bought for $0.0612 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Starname has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Starname has a total market capitalization of $5.87 million and $285,701.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Starname

Starname (IOV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starname’s official website is starname.me . Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

